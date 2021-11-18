Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 17.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

SMBC opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $492.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $61.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In other Southern Missouri Bancorp news, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $59,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $46,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 31.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 128.4% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

