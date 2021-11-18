Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MUR. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.91.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.59%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

