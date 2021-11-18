PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Shares of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) traded down 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $3.98. 4,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 225,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 67.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PyroGenesis Canada during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile (NASDAQ:PYR)

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

