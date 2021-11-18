Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.
Shares of PLSE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 33,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,051. The firm has a market cap of $638.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.64. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45.
Several analysts recently issued reports on PLSE shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
About Pulse Biosciences
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.
