Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.

Shares of PLSE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. The stock had a trading volume of 33,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,051. The firm has a market cap of $638.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.64. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLSE shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 477.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 102,566 shares in the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

