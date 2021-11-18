PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $68,663.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $68,663.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.65. 3,369,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,443. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. As a group, research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PUBM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

