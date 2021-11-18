PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $68,663.00 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $68,663.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.65. 3,369,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,443. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. As a group, research analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
