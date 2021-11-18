Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) traded down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $107.90 and last traded at $107.90. 483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.64.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.15.

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OPYGY)

Polyus PJSC engages in the gold mining and geological exploration activities. It operates through the following business segments: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk Alluvial Gold, Irkutsk Ore, Yakutsk (Kurkhan), Magadan, Exploration, Construction, and Other. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

