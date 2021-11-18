PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von Sells 2,141 Shares

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PTC traded down $3.15 on Wednesday, hitting $119.64. 538,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,805. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $97.34 and a one year high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.30 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PTC. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

