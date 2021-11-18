PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) Trading Down 12.7%

Shares of PT United Tractors Tbk (OTCMKTS:PUTKY) traded down 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.85. 7,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 649% from the average session volume of 975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $1.1307 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

PT United Tractors Tbk engages in the sales and rental of heavy equipment and provision of related after-sales services, coal mining, and mining contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Machinery, Mining Contracting, Coal Mining, Gold Mining, Construction Industry, and Energy.

