Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,117 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veritex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,968,000 after acquiring an additional 81,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Veritex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after purchasing an additional 163,279 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Veritex by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 378,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Veritex by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Veritex by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,312,000 after purchasing an additional 80,565 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.63. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VBTX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

