Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Cheesecake Factory worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,414,230,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.43.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

