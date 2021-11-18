Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BGAOY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS BGAOY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. 1,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800. Proximus has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $4.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.97.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

