Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,815 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,285,000 after purchasing an additional 90,840 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Prothena by 22,878.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,931 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Prothena by 42.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 879,254 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Prothena by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prothena by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,187 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $56.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 34.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,385,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $3,564,250 over the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRTA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Prothena from $70.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

