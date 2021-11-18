Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Protalix BioTherapeutics in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.88.

PLX stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.51. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $7.02.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 558.3% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,095,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 3,723,538.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,769 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $662,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $467,000. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on plant cell based expression system. Its products include Alidornase alfa, PRX-115 and PRX-11. The company was by Yoseph Shaaltiel in 1993 and is headquartered in Hackensack, NJ.

