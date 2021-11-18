Prosperity Planning Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Prosperity Planning Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2,695.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 106.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $31.41 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.