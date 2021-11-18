Prosperity Planning Inc. Purchases 298 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,151,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,794,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $172.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.41. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.28 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

