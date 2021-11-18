Prosperity Planning Inc. Buys 5,485 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF comprises 2.7% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 135.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 387,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 222,973 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,304,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4,381.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 56,306 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,333,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 27.4% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.03 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99.

