Prosperity Planning Inc. Buys 33,085 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 203.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,085 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Newell Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Newell Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

