ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Holdings Decreased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,049,000 after purchasing an additional 730,744 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,450,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after buying an additional 66,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after buying an additional 65,070 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,031.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 69,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 63,471 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,012,000 after buying an additional 49,410 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL opened at $96.15 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.33.

