Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prometheus Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.16) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RXDX. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $38.34 on Monday. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.70.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). On average, analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $55,354,000. CHI Advisors LLC grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,859,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $36,623,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $33,745,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after buying an additional 593,261 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

