Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,522 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 154.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,541,000 after buying an additional 473,808 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,134,000 after buying an additional 153,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,925,000 after buying an additional 141,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $259.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $193.01 and a one year high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

