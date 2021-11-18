Probity Advisors Inc. Makes New $405,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $397.63 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $288.07 and a 52 week high of $400.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $376.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

