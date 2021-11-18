Probity Advisors Inc. Invests $334,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,939 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

NYSE:CVS opened at $92.73 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.35.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

