Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Priority Technology from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Shares of Priority Technology stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $415.51 million, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. Priority Technology has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Priority Technology will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 727.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832 shares during the period. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

