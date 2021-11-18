Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Priority Technology updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PRTH opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $415.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Priority Technology stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.19% of Priority Technology worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRTH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Priority Technology from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

