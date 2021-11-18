Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,190,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,511 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.63% of Sana Biotechnology worth $23,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SANA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth approximately $22,175,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 33.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after purchasing an additional 137,811 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 134.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 367,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 211,202 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,814,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,575 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 977,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,433,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 74,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,895 in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA opened at $21.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.44. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

