Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 12,090 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,090 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $22,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 50.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 382,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,534 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,342,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after acquiring an additional 185,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $89,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,313. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.75. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.27%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

