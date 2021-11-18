Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 176,368 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 310,708 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lyft were worth $18,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 156,320 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 205,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 38,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 91,435 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.90. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,949 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.