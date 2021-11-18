Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,297 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $24,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after acquiring an additional 425,621 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,899,000 after acquiring an additional 316,299 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after acquiring an additional 231,650 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 498.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,031,000 after acquiring an additional 156,686 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total value of $2,671,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,705,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,864 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WSM opened at $209.95 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.51 and a fifty-two week high of $222.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.95.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

