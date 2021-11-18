Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 9,423 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.10% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $19,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,261,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,313,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,739,000 after acquiring an additional 82,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 64,164 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 300.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 108,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 120,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWR opened at $117.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.67 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $117.77.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

