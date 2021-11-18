Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.930-$3.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

PBH stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.78. 2,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,993. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.