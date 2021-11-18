Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRLD. Morgan Stanley raised Prelude Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Prelude Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.40.

PRLD stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $737.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.57.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $464,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $708,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,033 shares of company stock worth $2,060,955. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,287,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,868,000 after acquiring an additional 644,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 472.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,650,000 after acquiring an additional 624,622 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,452,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,552,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,598,000 after buying an additional 300,392 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,238,000 after buying an additional 258,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

