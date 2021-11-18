Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) & InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Financial Survey

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) and InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.0% of Precigen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of Precigen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Precigen and InMed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precigen -109.91% -68.90% -24.44% InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A -114.04% -90.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Precigen and InMed Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precigen 0 0 5 0 3.00 InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Precigen presently has a consensus price target of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 241.33%. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 489.74%. Given InMed Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe InMed Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Precigen.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precigen and InMed Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precigen $103.18 million 7.51 -$170.52 million ($0.57) -6.58 InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$10.20 million ($1.44) -1.35

InMed Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precigen. Precigen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InMed Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Precigen beats InMed Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics. The PGEN Therapeutics segment is advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The ActoBio segment involves in pioneering a proprietary class of microbe-based biopharmaceuticals that enable expression and local delivery of disease-modifying therapeutics. The Trans Ova segment includes provides advanced reproductive technologies. The Human Biotherapeutics segment accelerated recognition of previously deferred revenue upon the mutual termination of a collaboration with Castle Creek in 2020. The company was founded by Thomas David Reed in 1998 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain. In addition, it engages in the development of cannabinoid-based treatments for various diseases, including dermatology and ocular diseases. Further, the company works on IND-enabling pharmacology and preclinical toxicology studies. It has a research collaboration agreement with BayMedica Inc. for the manufacturing and testing of novel cannabinoid therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

