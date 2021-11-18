Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Gap Down to $54.22

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $54.22, but opened at $49.59. Portillos shares last traded at $43.39, with a volume of 28,618 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTLO. William Blair began coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

About Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

