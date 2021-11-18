Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Short Interest Update

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the October 14th total of 27,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Population Health Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Population Health Investment alerts:

Shares of PHIC stock remained flat at $$9.80 during trading hours on Thursday. 16,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,566. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. Population Health Investment has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.92.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Population Health Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Population Health Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.