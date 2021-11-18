Popular, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the bank on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

Popular has raised its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Popular has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Popular to earn $8.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $84.19 on Thursday. Popular has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $85.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Popular will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ignacio Alvarez sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,667 shares of company stock worth $5,723,761 in the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Popular stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

