Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total value of $11,445,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of POOL opened at $573.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.36. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $581.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 994.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,024,000 after acquiring an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pool by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,848,000 after purchasing an additional 189,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,722,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 247,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,389,000 after purchasing an additional 118,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

