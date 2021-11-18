PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PMVP. Guggenheim assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.83.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Leila Alland sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $117,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 11,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $347,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,463 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

