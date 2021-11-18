PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.03, but opened at $34.50. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. PLBY Group shares last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 66,877 shares.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 268,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $7,201,407.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,090,241 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,722 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PLBY Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 560,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 89.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,367,000 after acquiring an additional 440,281 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $15,945,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $9,411,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter worth $9,334,000.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

