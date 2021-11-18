PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Loop Capital

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $29.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43. PLBY Group has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 122,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $2,766,374.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,090,241 shares of company stock worth $27,359,722.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PLBY Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after buying an additional 560,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PLBY Group by 89.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,367,000 after buying an additional 440,281 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,945,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PLBY Group by 44.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 117,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PLBY Group by 696.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 225,970 shares during the last quarter.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

