Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCY) Shares Up 19.4%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCY)’s share price shot up 19.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.00 and last traded at $22.00. 11,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,112% from the average session volume of 952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.07.

Playtech Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PYTCY)

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

