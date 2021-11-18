Playtech (LON:PTEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $774.00

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 774 ($10.11) and last traded at GBX 763.50 ($9.98), with a volume of 238011 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 741 ($9.68).

Several brokerages have commented on PTEC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Playtech from GBX 468 ($6.11) to GBX 680 ($8.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Playtech to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 420 ($5.49) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 560 ($7.32).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 516.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 459.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.06.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, turnkey, operational and hosting, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

