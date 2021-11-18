PlayGame (PXG) Hits Market Cap of $325,295.88

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlayGame has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlayGame has a market cap of $325,295.88 and $2,194.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00216963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00088397 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

