Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,197 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBI. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 33.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at $548,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 3,325.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.34 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 150.14% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

