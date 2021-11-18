PirateCash Price Reaches $0.0294 on Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $757,164.22 and $1,008.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

