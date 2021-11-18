Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003085 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $347.70 million and approximately $535,644.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.51 or 0.00258108 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00100914 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00142865 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004531 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000141 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,256,250 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

