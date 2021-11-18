Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metromile in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.54) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.56). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.27 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Metromile’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MILE opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68. Metromile has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06).

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metromile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Metromile by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Metromile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metromile by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Metromile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

