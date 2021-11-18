Pinkcoin Market Capitalization Hits $3.03 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $6,527.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.53 or 0.00306102 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012710 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009855 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005899 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00014786 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,733,299 coins and its circulating supply is 432,472,863 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.