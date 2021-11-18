PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Short Interest Update

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 263.2% from the October 14th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NYSE PCK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. 27,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,695. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,484 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,176,000.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

