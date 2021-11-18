Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.50.

PECO stock opened at $33.19 on Thursday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.23.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter valued at $1,784,000. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

