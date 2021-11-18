Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 488.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

PSX stock opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $59.53 and a one year high of $94.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -313.04%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.